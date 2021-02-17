Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 1,156,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,507. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tenable by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.