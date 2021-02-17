Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $130.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF remained flat at $$87.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $87.87.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.