Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $42.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

