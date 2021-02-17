Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of MCFE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 332,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.