Stifel Nicolaus Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $165.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $21.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.31. 87,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,242. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,482,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

