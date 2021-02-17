Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

KRNT stock traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. 33,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,573. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $101.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

