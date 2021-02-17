Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 6.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.51 and last traded at $78.85. Approximately 2,158,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,416,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,287 shares of company stock valued at $21,194,637. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,575,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,321,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

