Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 17th (AY, AZYO, BBVA, BFIN, BKI, BLBD, BLRX, BPFH, BRDCY, BRG)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 17th:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

