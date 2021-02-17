Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 17th (AZUL, BLUE, CEVA, ESLOY, FTV, KAR, KOD, RHHBY, SCPL, UAA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 17th:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

