Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 17th (AZUL, BLUE, CEVA, ESLOY, FTV, KAR, KOD, RHHBY, SCPL, UAA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 17th:
Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.
