Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (BNP, ENI, FME, FP, KBX, KER, NOEJ, REL, ROG, UCG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €650.00 ($764.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €720.00 ($847.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €600.00 ($705.88) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €640.00 ($752.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

