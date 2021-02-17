Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 74,460 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 5,598 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Shares of NXTD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,157,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Nxt-ID has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.