Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,662 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,766% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 0.7% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the third quarter worth about $253,000.

