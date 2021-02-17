Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Castle Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,685 shares of company stock worth $22,254,175. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. 22,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,349. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -530.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

