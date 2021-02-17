Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of China Automotive Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,569% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.54 million, a PE ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

