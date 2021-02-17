Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Strongbridge Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

SBBP stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

