Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Allot Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,961 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,673% compared to the typical volume of 167 put options.

Several research firms have commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

