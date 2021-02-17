Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of bluebird bio Put Options (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,610 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,862% compared to the typical volume of 184 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

