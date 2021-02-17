Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of bluebird bio Put Options (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,610 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,862% compared to the typical volume of 184 put options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.