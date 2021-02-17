Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evoqua Water Technologies Call Options (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,684% compared to the typical volume of 146 call options.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

AQUA stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 1,481,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,218. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

