StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.05

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.40, with a volume of 130033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 154.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

