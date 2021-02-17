StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,752. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

