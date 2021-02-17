Storj Trading 39.4% Higher This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $199.99 million and $73.12 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Storj is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,284,174 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

