Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 11,656 Shares

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

