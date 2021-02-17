Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Sells $626,905.24 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 98,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,272. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

