Stratis Trading Up 69.2% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 69.2% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $210.23 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00019820 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,339,594 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.