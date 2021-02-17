Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Stria Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

