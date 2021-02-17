Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Shares Gap Down to $247.50

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($3.23), but opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12). Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) shares last traded at GBX 243.06 ($3.18), with a volume of 69,192 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.72. The firm has a market cap of £506.44 million and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

