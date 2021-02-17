Strong Hits Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Strong has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $311,225.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $74.91 or 0.00143808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00320492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00074709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00083962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00450446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,623.50 or 0.85669546 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

