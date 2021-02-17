Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Down 5.3%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.75. 1,768,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 813,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.91.
About Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.