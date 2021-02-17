Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Down 5.3%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.75. 1,768,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 813,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $4,042,000. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,377 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 548,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

