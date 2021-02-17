StrongHands Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $775.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,359,873,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,946,679,542 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

