Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years.

RGR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

