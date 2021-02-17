Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.71

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUOPY. Citigroup raised Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

