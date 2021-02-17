Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 286,336 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $120,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

