Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Carrier Global worth $126,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

