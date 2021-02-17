Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Insulet worth $123,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,647,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 63.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $282.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.42 and a beta of 0.76.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.