Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 426,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of TC Energy worth $116,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. CNB Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TC Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.