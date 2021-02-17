Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.72% of Conagra Brands worth $127,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

