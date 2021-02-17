Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Phillips 66 worth $125,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

