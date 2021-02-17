Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Align Technology worth $142,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Conning Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

