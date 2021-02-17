Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of VICI Properties worth $118,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

VICI stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

