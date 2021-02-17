Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of SVB Financial Group worth $141,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,481 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,231,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 191,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.60.

SIVB stock opened at $525.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $528.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.46 and a 200-day moving average of $331.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

