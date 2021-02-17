Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $116.16 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.48% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $116,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $3,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,233,242.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,021 shares of company stock valued at $50,153,985. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

