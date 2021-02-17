Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.75 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of MetLife worth $120,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

NYSE MET opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

