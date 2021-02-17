Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $125.89 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of General Dynamics worth $125,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

GD opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $188.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

