Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.72 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sempra Energy worth $126,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

SRE opened at $124.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

