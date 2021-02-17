Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $127.93 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Constellation Brands worth $127,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

