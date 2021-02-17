Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 38,061 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Zimmer Biomet worth $125,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Cowen increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

