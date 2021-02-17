Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of The Trade Desk worth $117,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 215.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,344 shares of company stock valued at $110,017,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $868.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 297.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

