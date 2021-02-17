Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 104,912 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $119,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Svb Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

