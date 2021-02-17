Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 110,791 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Kellogg worth $115,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 170.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kellogg by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,173,396. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

