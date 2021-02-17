Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 113,343 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of PPG Industries worth $112,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

